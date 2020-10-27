Student, bus driver killed in crash involving school bus on Tennessee highway

The THP says the female bus driver and a 7-year-old girl on the bus were killed as a result of the crash, along with injuries to several other people.

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — Several agencies responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus with injuries in Meigs County on Tuesday evening. Two were killed in the crash — the female bus driver and a 7-year-old girl.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also reported that they were investigating the crash.

Officials said that the crash happened in the 7700 block of Highway 58 near the Bradley County line. Lt. John Harmon with the Tennessee Highway Patrol originally said it was a serious crash and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Meigs County school officials say the crash involved bus 12-1. According to the Board of Education, all families have been notified and children have been taken to area hospitals for treatment. Uninjured children have returned home with family.

Officials said 22 children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Five children from the bus were flown to a hospital and two more children were taken from the scene by ambulance, according to officials. At least one person in critical condition, they said.

Officials said that the bus driver was traveling in her lane and had no time to avoid the crash.

Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said she is mobilizing support for the community.

“I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon," Schwinn said. "No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured. The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilizing to support this community in safety response and services.”

Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries sustained from the school bus crash in Meigs County today. We offer prayers of comfort to the families who are hurting tonight and our full support to the community in the days ahead. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 28, 2020

Officials with THP hosted a press conference about the crash Tuesday night to discuss details about the crash. Governor Bill Lee also posted about the crash on his Twitter page Tuesday night, at around 9 p.m.

A spokesperson for Blood Assurance in Hamilton County said due to the number of injuries, four locations to donate blood will be open until 10:00 p.m.

The locations are in Hixson, Downtown Chattanooga, Gunbarell and Cleveland. Those who wish to donate blood must make an appointment by calling 1-800-962-0628 or by clicking here.