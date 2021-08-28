x
Police employ military tactical vehicle to subdue renegade bulldozer in Columbus

The driver of that bulldozer made obscene hand gestures, drove through medians, topped speeds of 6 MPH and later told police he was joyriding.
Credit: dieterjaeschkephotos - stock.adobe.com
a bulldozer in a sandpit with a dark cloudy sky in the background

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The driver of a bulldozer that tore through the streets of Columbus and only stopped when authorities brought in military grade tactical vehicle is in jail, police said. 

At around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Columbus Police officers received a call about a suspicious bulldozer in the area of US 31 and Hawcreek Blvd. 

Officers indeed found that bulldozer in the area of 17th and Central Avenue, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. 

Adam Jackson, 26, Gray, KY, refused to stop, instead leading officers on a pursuit southbound on Central. 

Officers used an in car public address system, and gave multiple commands for Jackson to stop.

He did not.

Jackson continuously made obscene gestures to police throughout the pursuit, while reaching speeds as high as 6mph. 

CPD had three officers directly involved in the pursuit, while other officers were blocking busy intersections on Central Ave. 

Police said Jackson drove over medians, and officers said they feared he would drive into Haw Creek near 3rd St. and Central Avenue. 

At that point, Columbus Police said they requested the use of the Bartholomew County Sheriff's MRAP to prevent Jackson from driving into populated areas. 

An MRAP is a military grade tactical vehicle that is designed to withstand IEDs and ambushes. 

Credit: AP
Note: this is not the MRAP involved. HFM DEC 8 MID DAY **In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013 photo, Warren County Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree poses in front the department's mine resistant ambush protected vehicle, or MRAP, in Queensbury, N.Y. The hulking vehicles, built for about $500,000 each at the height of the war, are among the biggest pieces of equipment that the Defense Department is giving to law enforcement agencies under a national military surplus program. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Jackson eventually stopped the bulldozer in a Cummins parking lot near 3rd St., and was taken into custody without incident. 

Jackson told officers that he was “joyriding.” 

Jackson was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where he was remanded on the following preliminary charges: Resisting Law Enforcement, Vehicle Theft, and Criminal Recklessness. 

The Columbus Police said a pursuit involving a bulldozer was a first for them. 

Police did not specify which type of bulldozer or MRAP was used in the incident. 

