Person dead after fiery crash near Edinburgh

A truck went down an embankment and struck several trees, authorities said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EDINBURGH, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash in Johnson County Wednesday evening.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said officers were sent to a report of a crash around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 800 East south of County Road 650 South, near Edinburgh.

When first responders arrived, they found a box truck that had gone off of the east side of the road, down an embankment, and struck several trees. It was engulfed in flames.

The sheriff's office said crash began in Johnson County and the vehicle came to rest across the Shelby County line.

Burgess said the occupant appears to have died in the crash. Investigators are collecting evidence on the scene.