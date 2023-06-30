Indy receives $25M traffic grant to redo traffic flows, improve roads

The city plans to use the grant to improve intersections, start bike lane resurfacing and create more two-way thoroughfares.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will receive a $25 million grant from the Department of Transportation that would change several traffic flows and walkways, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Thursday.

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity RAISE award also funds significant road repair and intersection improvements.

The $25 million grant – the highest allowable award from this program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – will be matched by a local commitment of more than $20 million for a total project cost of $46.5 million, according to Indy DPW.

The project will deliver road improvements from 38th Street to Interstate 70, and will include 16 intersection improvements, two new traffic signals and 12 signal modifications, 49 lane miles of resurfacing, 2 miles of multi-use paths, more than 300 curb ramp improvements, 3.5 miles of sidewalk improvements, and 5.5 lane miles of bike lane resurfacing.

The funding also supports the conversion of eight one-way thoroughfares in central Indianapolis to two-way directional traffic:

Capitol Avenue from 21st to 38th streets

lllinois Street from 21st to 38th streets

Pennsylvania Street from I-65 North to Fall Creek Parkway South Drive

Delaware Street from I-65 North to Fall Creek Parkway South Drive

Alabama Street from Washington to Michigan streets

New Jersey Street from Washington to Michigan streets

East Street from Washington to 10th streets

College Avenue from Virginia Avenue to Market Street

According to the Federal Highway Administration, one-way streets tend to have higher speeds, while two-way streets tend to be slower.