Indy receives $25M traffic grant to redo traffic flows, improve roads

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will receive a $25 million grant from the Department of Transportation that would change several traffic flows and walkways, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Thursday.
The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity RAISE award also funds significant road repair and intersection improvements.
The $25 million grant – the highest allowable award from this program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – will be matched by a local commitment of more than $20 million for a total project cost of $46.5 million, according to Indy DPW.
The project will deliver road improvements from 38th Street to Interstate 70, and will include 16 intersection improvements, two new traffic signals and 12 signal modifications, 49 lane miles of resurfacing, 2 miles of multi-use paths, more than 300 curb ramp improvements, 3.5 miles of sidewalk improvements, and 5.5 lane miles of bike lane resurfacing.
The funding also supports the conversion of eight one-way thoroughfares in central Indianapolis to two-way directional traffic:
- Capitol Avenue from 21st to 38th streets
- lllinois Street from 21st to 38th streets
- Pennsylvania Street from I-65 North to Fall Creek Parkway South Drive
- Delaware Street from I-65 North to Fall Creek Parkway South Drive
- Alabama Street from Washington to Michigan streets
- New Jersey Street from Washington to Michigan streets
- East Street from Washington to 10th streets
- College Avenue from Virginia Avenue to Market Street
According to the Federal Highway Administration, one-way streets tend to have higher speeds, while two-way streets tend to be slower.
The project is expected to start in 2026 and be completed by the end of 2027.