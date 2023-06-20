INDOT set to reopen eastbound lanes of I-465 on southwest side

The department says opening the eastbound lanes will be staged and take time.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — After nearly three weeks of construction, drivers on the southwest side of Indianapolis are ready for traffic to ease up.

“It will back clear up to I don’t know how far back, but it takes me from the second stop light past this one to the interstate, takes me about 15 minutes every day to get maybe less than a quarter of a mile. It's just really rough on all of us," said Jennifer Johnson.

Johnson, who works at Tiffany Lawn & Garden on South Harding Street, can’t wait until construction is complete on I-465.

“It’s so hard because you’re talking about people that come in here with large trailers and they can’t get in and out of here and then to get to the job site where they’re working. It’s been really tough on them,” said Johnson.

The business sits near State Road 37and just minutes from I-465.

INDOT crews are moving closer to reopening all eastbound lanes of I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Like many drivers, Johnson had to adjust her route to work.

“I go down 465 to Sam Jones and then across Sam Jones to Harding Street. It’s not bad, but everybody else is going in that direction, too, so luckily for me everybody is usually going the opposite way,” said Johnson.

According to INDOT, opening the eastbound lanes will be staged and take time.

Ramps will open in sequence, starting with I-65 at the east end of the project and ending with I-70 at the west end.

Hundreds of crews have been working 24/7 to get the work done.

But starting July 7 through July 29, the westbound lanes between I-69 and I-70 will close. It's round two for drivers.

“There’s no other way around it. You’re going to get stuck,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s advice?

“Patience. It will not last forever," she said.

All travel lanes and ramps on eastbound I-65 are expected to open in time for Thursday morning rush hour.