Identity sought of man killed in I-65 crash near Clark County

Police believe a man who was hit and killed after an accident in Clark County may have ties to Indianapolis.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating the identity of a man who was killed after two separate crashes on I-65 early Tuesday morning.

The crashes happened shortly after midnight on March 28, on I-65 southbound near the 18 mile-marker in northern Clark County.

ISP said a maroon 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Tee’untra Moore, 31, of Frankfort, Kentucky sustained a deflated tire while traveling southbound on I-65.

Her truck continued southbound, while traveling below the speed limit with the hazard lights activated.

Moore’s vehicle was then struck from behind by a black 2002 Honda Civic, that was driven by an unidentified Hispanic adult man.

Moore’s vehicle left the west side of the road and came to rest. The Honda entered the median, where it came to rest partially in the left lane of I-65 southbound.

As the Honda's driver exited his vehicle and stood next to it, he was struck by a black 2020 Cadillac Escalade. It was driven by Martin Rodriguez, 56, of Greenwood, Indiana.

As a result of the second collision, the unidentified man who drove the Honda Civic sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Moore and Rodriguez both had multiple passengers in their vehicles. Some of the occupants in both vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP.

Toxicology results are pending, although police do not suspect drugs and alcohol to be factors in the crash.

The deceased male was the only occupant of the Honda Civic. Investigators are now working to determine his identity.

Information found by police in the vehicle indicated that he may have been 26- years-old with previous connections to the Indianapolis area.