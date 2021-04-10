After delay, 'Star Trek' actor William Shatner will hitch a ride to space with Blue Origin

A successful mission would make Captain Kirk the oldest person to go to space.

TEXAS, USA — William Shatner will once again look "to go boldly where no man has gone before" when he hitches a ride to space on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

The Canadian actor, most well known for his role in "Star Trek" as Captain James T. Kirk, has secured a seat on the Jeff Bezos-backed space company's second suborbital sightseeing flight.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said.

New Shepard's 18th mission was originally scheduled to lift off on Oct. 12 from Launch Site One in West Texas. However, due to weather, the launch has been pushed back a day.

In a statement on its website, Blue Origin said the vehicle and astronauts are ready to go. It's windy conditions that's causing the issue.

"NS-18 remains go for launch tomorrow, October 13 from Launch Site One in West Texas. Liftoff is now targeted for 9:00 am CDT / 14:00 UTC with live coverage beginning at T-90 minutes. The shift in launch target is due to forecasted winds at vehicle rollout. Weather currently looks good for launch," Blue Origin said.

When Shatner heads to space, he will become the oldest person to head beyond the Earth's atmosphere at 90 years old.

Two incredible and inspirational people will join the #NS18 crew. Actor @WilliamShatner and Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations Audrey Powers @AudreyKPowers. pic.twitter.com/xqI9nw1KX8 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 4, 2021

That title was previously held by aviation pioneer Wally Funk who at 82 took her long-overdue ride to space with Bezos on Blue Origin's inaugural flight.

Other than being TV's most famous starship captain, Shatner has been no stranger to the space industry. In 2020, he joked with NASA on Twitter about the Commercial Crew Program's historic Crew Dragon flight with SpaceX saying, "BTW @NASA - just in case; the suit does fit!"

Space lovers were given a hint by Shatner earlier this year about his potential to venture into space during a July Comic-Con panel with NASA.

"There's a possibility that I'm, gonna go up for a brief moment, come back down," he said before adding he has some fear about it given space-related accidents of the past.

Shatner has also shared his thoughts on the billionaire space race between Branson and Bezos. During an interview with NBC News, Shatner said "It's their money. They can do what they want with it."