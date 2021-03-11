'It costs like 28 million bucks': Tom Hanks says he turned down Jeff Bezos' ride to space

For the award-winning actor, the experience wasn't quite worth the price tag.

When presented with an opportunity to go to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Tom Hanks had a simple answer — no, thanks.

The award-winning actor shared he turned down a spot on the company's latest suborbital sightseeing trip during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The spot would later go to William Shatner.

The reason? Hanks says it mainly came down to the experience not being worth the price tag.

"You know it costs like 28 million bucks, or something like that, and I'm doing good Jimmy, I'm doing good — but I ain't paying 28 million bucks," he said. "You know what? We could simulate the experience of going to space right now."

Turning to the audience, Hanks guided everyone with a step-by-step simulation of what he assumes it's like to go to space. Leaning back in his chair, Hanks put his head toward the ceiling and began simulating G-force.

"You do that for about — you do that for four minutes, alright, you do that for four minutes and then you get up and you're floating," Hanks explained.

Lifting his legs in the air and moving his arms around, Hanks excitedly exclaimed things like "Woah!" and "this is fabulous" before strapping back in and bringing his simulation back to Earth.

"I don't need to spend 28 million bucks to do that. I can do that at home...," he said.

Shatner ended up making history on the New Shepard flight Hanks passed on by becoming the oldest person to go to space.

The rocket's mission lifted off Oct. 13 from Launch Site One in West Texas.

Blue Origin's civilian-based commercial space travel opportunity carries crew members past the Kármán line, the recognized imaginary boundary of space, for about 12 minutes.