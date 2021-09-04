NASA Ingenuity helicopter prepares for historic test flight

Stefano Cappucci, thermal system engineer at NASA, spoke about the first attempt at a powered, controlled flight on another planet.

PASADENA, Calif. — NASA is planning for April 11 to be the first attempt at a powered, controlled flight on another planet.

Ingenuity, the Mars helicopter that arrived on the red planet attached to the belly of the Perseverance rover, "carries with it a piece of history from Earth: a piece of the original Wright Brothers plane," according to the press release.

According to Stefano Cappucci, thermal system engineer at NASA, flying on Mars isn't easy. The atmosphere is very thin and Ingenuity has to spin its blades much faster to get up in the air.

Sunday's flight will be the first in a series of test flights that will last up to 31 Earth days, which is about 30 days on Mars. According to the press release, each flight will build in complexity assuming the flight prior went as planned.

"These tests will set the stage for future missions to include advanced robotic flying vehicles, collect high-resolution images from the air, and survey sites that are difficult for rovers to reach," the press release went on.

Cappucci is a part of the Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, California. He spoke a bit about how his team feels about this historic moment.

"We're very thrilled," he said. "We're very excited - it's going to be pretty straightforward. We plan on taking off and hovering at a height of about 10 feet, for 30 seconds and then coming back down. We really want to nail that first flight."

He said that in designing the Ingenuity, NASA had to be fairly creative considering how different Mars' atmosphere is from Earth's.