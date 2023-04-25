Indianapolis Zoo launches $1 million Saving Species Challenge

The winning organization will need to develop and execute a plan that will have a measurable and sustainable impact on the survival of an animal species.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoological Society is launching a $1 million Saving Species Challenge. The hope is to reverse the decline of a species heading toward extinction.

The Saving Species Challenge will award the $1 million grant to one organization that can develop and execute a plan that will have a measurable and sustainable impact on the survival of an animal species. That species needs to currently be designated as threatened (Critically Endangered, Endangered, Vulnerable or Extinct in the wild) by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List.

“The Indianapolis Zoo searched for a big idea to make a real difference and support field conservationists to make a measurable change in the future of a species,” said Michael W. Wells, trustee and chair of the Indianapolis Zoo’s Conservation Committee. “Our ability to measure the outcome by using the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List will allow us to objectively assess the results of our investment.”

Pre-applications must be submitted by June 4, 2023, and then the organizations selected need to submit a full application by Dec. 3, 2023. More information can be found here.

“We know that reversing the decline of a species takes time. If we trust the science and stay focused, we will save species. This challenge will serve as a model for other conservation organizations to follow,” said Dr. Rob Shumaker, president and CEO of the Indianapolis Zoo.

A Jury of international animal conservation experts will choose the winner, who will then have five years to activate the program and show progress.