Indianapolis Prize winner to give lecture at Franklin College

FRANKLIN, Indiana — Indianapolis Prize winner Amanda Vincent will give a lecture at Franklin College Tuesday. The Indianapolis Prize puts the spotlight on the world's leading animal conservationists.
Vincent will be discussing conservation and her efforts to save seahorses around the world. She was the first marine conservationist to win the Indianapolis Prize.
Her "Project Seahorse" team seeks to end harmful fishing practices. She has established dozens of marine-protected areas where no fishing is allowed, which allows seahorses and other marine species to thrive.
Vincent's lecture will take place Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. It is open to Franklin College faculty, staff and students and will be held in the Branigin Room in the Napolitan Student Center.
