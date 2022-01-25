Here's how much it will cost to enter Indiana Dunes National Park

This new fee only affects the national park. It does not change the fee collected by Indiana for entrance into the Indiana Dunes State Park.

PORTER, Indiana — Indiana Dunes National Park will start collecting an entrance fee beginning March 31.

The fees are as follows:

Person/walk-in/bike-in/boat-in: $15 (maximum $25 per family)

Motorcycle Pass: $20

One to Seven-Day Vehicle Pass: $25

Indiana Dunes National Park Annual Pass: $45

Commercial Fee for a Motor Coach (Bus): up to $100

The Indiana Dunes National Park Entrance Pass (1-7 days) and the Indiana Dunes National Park Annual Pass can be purchased at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, Paul H Douglas Center, and seasonally at the West Beach Entrance Station, or online at www.recreation.gov.

The fees will be used to fund the Marquette Greenway Bike Trail, parking and transportation improvements and visitor services.

Indiana Dunes National Park has seen an increase in visitors from 1.7 million to 3 million since its name change in 2019.

“This is a positive step to keep the park accessible, safe and vibrant for all, while allowing us to grow and meet the increased needs of our visitors,” said Paul Labovitz, park superintendent. “Out of town guests expect a fee at most places they visit, and everyone can obtain an annual pass for what might be the best bargain in town. Stepping up our maintenance and public safety is needed, as well as expanding our role in bringing new amenities forward. Thank you in advance for your support.”

Holders of the following federal land passes will not pay an entrance fee: Annual Pass, Senior Pass, Veterans, Military and Gold Star Family Pass, 4th Grade Pass, Access Pass (for permanent disability), and the Volunteer Pass.

This new fee only affects the national park. It does not change the fee collected by Indiana for entrance into the Indiana Dunes State Park.