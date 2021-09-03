Indiana DNR renews request for help tracking invasive Spotted Lanternfly

The spotted lanternfly is a federally regulated invasive species and can decimate plant growth and fruit production.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is renewing a call for help tracking the Spotted Lanternfly.

Despite its beauty, the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that drains plants with a sucking mouthpart and leaves a stinky goo called "honeydew" in areas where they congregate.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in July that the fly had made its way to the Hoosier State.

A homeowner in Switzerland County contacted DNR's Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology with a photo taken outside his home of a fourth instar — a developing larvae. When DEPP staff went onsite to survey, they discovered an infestation in the woodlot adjacent to that homeowner.

The spotted lanternfly is a federally regulated invasive species, and can decimate plant growth and fruit production in places like vineyards and orchards. They are commonly found in those areas as well.

The site where spotted lanterflies were found in Indiana back in July is within 2 miles of the Ohio River and the Markland Dam.

If you see the insects, report it to 866-663-9684 or depp@dnr.IN.gov.

Spotted Lanternfly adults. If you see these insects please report it to 866-663-9684 or depp@dnr.IN.gov#spottedlanternfly #IndianaDNR #invasive pic.twitter.com/FuvZ0emKRS — Indiana DNR EPP (@INdnrinvasive) September 3, 2021