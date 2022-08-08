EPA settlement has Indianapolis company paying $310,000 penalty

EPA and IDEM had alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than 25 tons of hazardous air pollutants per year.

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced a settlement with a local company for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act.

Metalworking Lubricants Co. will pay a penalty of $155,000 to the United States and $155,000 to the state of Indiana, under the settlement.

“This is good news for central Indiana, and the improvements required by this consent decree will result in cleaner air for the community,” said Brian Rockensuess, Indiana Department of Environmental Management Commissioner. “Through our partnership with EPA, we were able to resolve these outstanding Clean Air Act violations.”

EPA and IDEM had alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than 25 tons of hazardous air pollutants per year, including naphthalene, ethylbenzene, xylene, phenol, and toluene, in violation of its permit.

The agencies also alleged the company failed to operate its scrubber at specific times when its oil-processing tanks were in operation; failed to respond when the scrubber malfunctioned; failed to keep required records; and underestimated the amount of hazardous air pollutants in incoming oil, which affected its emissions. The company also allegedly failed to apply for a major source operating permit.

As part of the settlement, Metalworking Lubricants will install a carbon adsorption system to control air pollutant emissions along with other pollution limiting systems.