Business drying up as Indiana lake is drained to save endangered species

MONTICELLO, Ind. — A popular Indiana lake in north central is drying up by the day and leaving boaters and area businesses high and dry.

“It’s very concerning,” said John Koppelman, who sits on the lake levels task force for the Shafer and Freeman Lakes Environmental Conservation Corporation.

Koppelman said boats are stranded on their lifts with no way to be winterized because the lake has lost four feet in the last few weeks.

In 2014, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ordered the Oakdale Dam to drain more water from Lake Freeman into the Tippecanoe River in an effort to save an endangered species of mussel.

But local lake dwellers say, with no rain, the water is flowing out faster than its coming in, leaving the lake to dry up.

Local residents and business owners say they’d like to see some sort of compromise.