NASA, SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts prepare for liftoff at Kennedy Space Center

Liftoff is targeted for 5:49 a.m. on April 23.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — After an initial postponement, NASA and SpaceX are getting ready to launch the third commercial crew mission from U.S. soil.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet will make up the four-person crew headed to the International Space Station.

During their mission, the crew will conduct science experiments, complete maintenance on the ISS and even overlap with the Crew-1 astronauts.

Here are the latest updates from NASA, SpaceX and the astronauts:

April 22: What's on the menu? Crew-2 is sharing a look at their last dinner in quarantine ahead of launch tomorrow.

6 months of space food after this! Thank you to the @NASA_Johnson and @NASAKennedy food lab and food services staff that have been keeping us healthy and well-fed during quarantine. The next time I post about food it will be floating! pic.twitter.com/GOvU2u8Xwy — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) April 22, 2021

April 22: SpaceX reports all systems and weather are looking good for Friday's launch.

All systems and weather are looking good for Falcon 9’s launch of Dragon with four astronauts on board. Webcast will go live tomorrow at ~1:30 a.m. EDT → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/TE6NB3nOJX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 22, 2021

April 22: Here's what astronaut Shane Kimbrough plans on listening to Friday morning during the drive out to the pad.

What songs would you listen to before you launch to space? Here’s my driving out to the launch pad playlist. Listen along on your own when you see us driving to our rocket tomorrow on @NASA TV! pic.twitter.com/SAa0UmD2a5 — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) April 22, 2021

April 21: Want to learn more about the Crew-2 astronauts? You're in luck. NASA dropped this video with the third commercial crew.

April 21: NASA, SpaceX officials share that launch has been pushed back to 5:49 a.m. ET on April 23 due to "unfavorable weather conditions."

While Thursday's launch was originally given an 80-percent "GO," conditions along the flight path and recovery area, in the unlikely event of a launch escape, also come into consideration.

With @SpaceX, we're now targeting Fri., April 23 at 5:49am ET (9:49 UTC) for launch of the Crew-2 mission to the @Space_Station.



Live coverage begins at 1:30am ET (5:30 UTC), continuing through Crew Dragon's arrival at the station April 24.



How to watch: https://t.co/hFCNwQt1Il pic.twitter.com/VkPqDUG0Ar — NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2021

April 21: If you want to rock out with astronaut Megan McArthur ahead of liftoff you're in luck! She shared her playlist for the drive out to the pad.

We're at L-1! On launch day, we'll be driving out to the pad about now. If you want to rock out with me, here's what I'll be playing:@foofighters Learn to Fly@ChiliPeppers Give it Away@OzzyOsbourne Crazy Train@Metallica Enter Sandman@GreenDay Waiting

What would you play? — Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) April 21, 2021

April 20: The final walk the astronauts will take is along the crew arm which was extended at Launch Complex 39A Tuesday.

"The crew arm is extended, exactly where the crew will walk across and get into their vehicle to go to space." — Benji Reed of @SpaceX describes aerial views of the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft at @NASAKennedy's historic Launch Complex 39A. pic.twitter.com/5ioAf8Tqdo — NASA (@NASA) April 20, 2021

April 18: NASA and SpaceX's Crew-2 is another step closer to launch after Kimbrough, McArthur, Hoshide and Pesquet participated in a dress rehearsal.

April 17: Static fire test of Falcon 9 is completed by SpaceX.

Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete – targeting Thursday, April 22 at 6:11 a.m. EDT for launch of Dragon’s second operational mission to the @space_station https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 17, 2021

April 16: Wheels down in Florida! The crew is officially on the ground at Kennedy Space Center.

The Crew-2 astronauts have arrived to Kennedy Space Center! 🛬@astro_kimbrough, @Astro_Megan, @Aki_Hoshide and @Thom_astro just landed and they are ready to begin final preparations for liftoff! Join us as the crew answers questions about their mission: https://t.co/A9sbAYbCl3 pic.twitter.com/3ugBjxYTdR — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) April 16, 2021

April 16: ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares a video of the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon from above as the crew plane arrives in Florida.

Filmé en arrivant au @NASAKennedy : nous avons survolé le pas de tir 39a d’où nous décollerons dans 6 jours 🛬🚀 #MissionAlpha



We flew around our launchpad 39a before landing @nasakennedy. Landing and then liftoff in 6 days. 🛬🚀 pic.twitter.com/vb5e3S7dEX — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) April 16, 2021

April 15: Flight Readiness Review for the launch of Crew Dragon is deemed "GO" to proceed.

The Flight Readiness Review for the launch of Crew Dragon to the @Space_Station has concluded, and @NASA and @SpaceX are GO to proceed with launch on April 22!



Tune in at 7 p.m. ET for a media teleconference: https://t.co/zGwVqyNq26 pic.twitter.com/0l9n1iNWof — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) April 15, 2021

April 14: SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour makes its way from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to Launch Complex 39A.

Welcome back to Kennedy Space Center, Crew Dragon! 🐉@SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour made its way from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to the Launch Complex 39A integration hangar this week in preparation for the Crew-2 mission launching on April 22: https://t.co/xnafWSdtw4 pic.twitter.com/Ob9iZCDjjr — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) April 14, 2021

April 8: Crew-2 astronauts enter their quarantine period leading up to launch day. Quarantining is standard practice for astronauts prior to liftoff, regardless of the pandemic.

The Crew-2 astronauts entered quarantine on April 8 in preparation for their flight to the @Space_Station.



Spending the final weeks before launch in quarantine will help ensure the crew is healthy, protecting themselves and those already on the station: https://t.co/CpZSNlE5wj pic.twitter.com/bHilT96SOI — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) April 14, 2021

April 7: The crew gets the chance to see its Dragon capsule and adds their initials to it for good luck.