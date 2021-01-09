Kentucky to be one of first states to add driver's licenses, IDs to iPhone and Apple Watch

The TSA will let customers at select airport security checkpoints show their IDs on their phone or watch.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents will soon be able to add their driver's license or state ID to their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Apple announced a new program that allows residents in several states to access their licenses or state-issued IDs in their Apple Wallet. The Transportation Security Administration will let customers at select airport security checkpoints show their IDs on their phone or watch.

"We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

Apple users would go into their Wallet and click + to add their ID. They must scan their physical ID and take a selfie to verify the ID is their own. Users must also complete a series of facial and head movements for setup. Once the state verifies the ID, it will be added.

Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to introduce the feature with Kentucky, Connecticut, Iowa, Maryland and Utah following. Matt Cole with the Kentucky Department of Vehicle Regulation said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is excited about the collaboration.

"The potential for mobile driver’s licenses is limitless, and we look forward to taking steps to continue to offer modern conveniences to Kentuckians while maintaining our unwavering commitment to security and privacy," Cole said.

Apple said it will not know when or where IDs are being presented and users do not need to hand over their device, only show. If someone loses their iPhone or Apple Watch, they can use the Find My app to lock or remotely erase their device.

