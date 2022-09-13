State and top U.S. officials gather at Purdue signaling change for Indiana technology

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinkin said he wants to limit dependence on China. Indiana could be key to helping with that.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind — State and top U.S. officials gathered at Purdue University in West Lafayette Tuesday signaling change for Indiana and the U.S.

"We're making investments very early on," said Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Investments, Holcomb said, will help grow semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. Right now, the U.S. relies mostly on other countries like China for semiconductor chips.

Chips power just about everything from cars to cell phones to household appliances. The ripple effect of the global chip shortage has impacted delivery and increased the need for even better chip technology.

There is also a growing demand for semiconductor engineers. Purdue University now has an undergraduate and graduate program at its Nanotechnology center focusing on semiconductors and microelectronics.

"I do truly believe this will be the center for semiconductor and advancement in the decades ahead," said Mitch Daniels, president of Purdue University.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said movement on semiconductor manufacturing is thanks to the Chips Act.

"It's actually the biggest investment in industrial policy, research development that we've seen in a generation in America," said Raimondo.

Raimondo said the Chips Act will also create high paying jobs and Purdue is at the center of it all.

"We talked today about taking it from lab to fab. It's about taking the research and development which starts in a research university and bringing it to products that power America and American innovation," said Raimondo.

Senator Todd Young, R-Indiana, said it's time to take action.

"We've been preparing for years for this moment. Setting the table for an opportunity to receive federal funding in this cutting-edge technology," said Young.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinkin said he wants to limit dependence on China.

"Our ability in that competition to offer the best choice, the best alternative is what's ultimately going to carry the day," said Blinkin.

Holcomb said Indiana's future looks bright.