Electronics recycling event scheduled for Sept. 24 in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and local nonprofit RecycleForce are holding an electronics recycling event Sept. 24.

The event, which is for people living in Marion County, will be held at Perry Park, located at 451 E. Stop 11 Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As a general rule of thumb, acceptable electronics include anything with a cord attached, plus the following:

Cellphones

Circuit boards

Computers/laptops

External disk drives

External tape drive

Gaming systems and accessories

Hair dryers and styling irons

Hard drives

Joy sticks

Keyboards

Microphones

Microwaves

Modems

Monitors

Mouse

PC cards

PC speakers

Printers

Scanners

Tablets

Toasters

Televisions of any size or age

Uninterrupted power supply batteries

USB drives