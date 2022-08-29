Electronics recycling event scheduled for Sept. 24 in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and local nonprofit RecycleForce are holding an electronics recycling event Sept. 24.
The event, which is for people living in Marion County, will be held at Perry Park, located at 451 E. Stop 11 Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As a general rule of thumb, acceptable electronics include anything with a cord attached, plus the following:
- Cellphones
- Circuit boards
- Computers/laptops
- External disk drives
- External tape drive
- Gaming systems and accessories
- Hair dryers and styling irons
- Hard drives
- Joy sticks
- Keyboards
- Microphones
- Microwaves
- Modems
- Monitors
- Mouse
- PC cards
- PC speakers
- Printers
- Scanners
- Tablets
- Toasters
- Televisions of any size or age
- Uninterrupted power supply batteries
- USB drives
For people who can't make the event, unwanted electronics can be recycled on Saturdays at ToxDrop sites across Marion County. Those locations can be found by clicking here.