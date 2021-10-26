Clinical psychologist weighs in on app that treats arachnophobia

Phobys is an app that determines if you have arachnophobia, then works to treat it with augmented reality.

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s one of the most common phobias out there, arachnophobia, the extreme fear of spiders! But what's the difference between fearing a creepy crawler and having a phobia?

“If I go down in my basement and I see a big black thing crawling, I might get a little nervous and not like it," said Riley Hospital for Children clinical psychologist Hillary Blake. "However, a person with a phobia might have a panic attack, and these individuals are going to have a severe response about every time they encounter whatever they're afraid of.”

Is there a way to virtually treat your arachnophobia? The people at Phobys seem to think so. It's an app that determines if you have arachnophobia, then treats it with augmented reality.

“Your fear level could be different than my fear level," Blake said. "It could start as simple as holding a pretend spider or looking at a pretend spider to looking at a picture of a spider to imagining a spider. You can do imaginal exposures where you close your eyes and you imagine whatever you're afraid of happening; then, the actual 'Big Bang 100' would be holding a spider.”

But Blake is skeptical the app alone will treat arachnophobia.

“I would recommend getting treatment because one of the hallmarks of the diagnosis is they go to extreme avoidance to avoid whatever they're afraid of," she said. "For instance, if your child is afraid of spiders and saw a spider in the basement, they're never going to want to go down to that basement again. They're going to do extreme avoidance or if they have to go in that situation again, they're going to be really fearful and have over-the-top market anxiety. It's going to really have a detriment to their day-to-day activities, and that's kind of the hallmark of the diagnosis is that it’s going to be impairing to their life.”

Phobias typically develop at a young age and Blake recommends addressing it as soon as possible.