AT&T boosts network in time for busy basketball month

As basketball teams and fans come into Indianapolis for March Madness.

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis is expecting to get a big business boost from visiting basketball teams and fans during the month of March. Meanwhile, AT&T is boosting its network to allow for better connections for fans.

AT&T will add its 5G+ service to Lucas Oil Stadium by the end of March — just in time for the Final Four. For those who won't be able to make it into the stadium for the games, 5G+ will also be available around Monument Circle. The service allows for faster service in high-traffic areas.

AT&T is also working to upgrade fiber, FirstNet and 5G services throughout Indiana. The company added nearly 400,000 fiber connections in Indianapolis and South Bend between 2017 and 2019. There will be more additions in the Indy area, making it easier to plenty of college basketball at home (and work, as long as your boss is OK with it).

FirstNet is a network designed specifically for first responders. It gives public safety workers efficient connections when it's needed most. The network is already available in many of Indiana's metro areas, but AT&T is expanding service to 18 more counties, including Brown, Decatur, Greene, Monroe and Owen counties.