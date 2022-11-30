Fever coming back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 2023

The Indiana Fever announced their schedule for next season Wednesday, including a season opener at the newly renovated Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever will be back home again in Gainbridge Fieldhouse when they open the 2023 season this spring.

The Fever played nine home games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and four more at Hinkle Fieldhouse while their downtown home was undergoing renovations. The "Fieldhouse of the Future" renovations were completed in the arena this summer and the new Bicentennial Unity Plaza is expected to open north of the fieldhouse by next summer.

Indiana is trying to turn things around after recording the worst combined record in the league over the past two seasons. That turnaround could begin in April, with the Fever holding the top pick in the WNBA draft for the first time in franchise history.

The Fever have a new coach, with former assistant Christie Sides taking over on the bench.

"This season holds much promise for our franchise and our fans. In addition to playing all our games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse again, we have the first pick in the draft, a new head coach, an increased number of games, and the return of our amazing players," said team president Dr. Allison Barber.

Indiana opens the season at home on May 19 against the Connecticut Sun, who were WNBA runners-up last season. The Sun's new head coach is a familiar face to Indiana basketball fans. Purdue alum Stephanie White, who played and coached for the Fever, was hired last week.

After the opener with the Sun, the Fever goes on the road for the rest of the month of May, returning for a June 4 game against Las Vegas. In all, the team will play 20 regular season home games, including 11 of the last 15 games on the schedule.