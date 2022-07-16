x
McBride, Fowles help lead Lynx beat Fever, 87-77

Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell added 17.
Indiana Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) drives on Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Kayla McBride scored a season-high 28 points, Sylvia Fowles had 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 87-77 on Friday night.

Playing for the third time in four nights, Minnesota (10-16) scored 15 consecutive points in the third quarter to take a 58-52 lead. The Lynx handed Indiana (5-21) its eighth straight loss.

Fowles had her second straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. McBride was coming off a five-point outing Thursday night in a loss to Dallas. Jessica Shepard added 11 points for Minnesota.

