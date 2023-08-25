Kelsey Mitchell scores 36 points as the Fever hold off the Storm 90-86

NaLyssa Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Aliyah Boston added 12.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points, two shy of her franchise record, and the Indiana Fever held off the Seattle Storm 90-86 on Thursday night to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

NaLyssa Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Aliyah Boston had 12 points and 10 boards for the Fever (10-24), who beat Phoenix on Sunday when Mitchell surpassed 3,000 points for her career. Grace Berger added 14 points.

Jewell Loyd scored 32 points for the Storm (10-24) and a game after setting the franchise record for points in a season moved into fourth on the WNBA single-season list with 780 points. Ezi Magberor added 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Mitchell scored five points and Victoria Vivians converted a three-point play as the Fever closed the first half with a 10-2 run for a 46-38 lead.

The Fever took a 65-56 lead into the fourth quarter, but Loyd took over. She scored 16 straight Seattle points to pull the Storm within 80-78 with 3:39 to play. Magbegor tied the game at 81 with a pair of free throws at 2:16 and then Loyd hit a 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining for an 84-81 lead.

Mitchell then had eight points in a closing 9-2 run.

SEATTLE (86)

Horston 3-10 2-4 9, Magbegor 7-11 2-4 19, Fankam Mendjiadeu 1-1 2-2 4, Loyd 10-23 9-10 32, Whitcomb 4-11 0-0 10, Holmes 1-3 1-2 4, Russell 0-2 1-1 1, Melbourne 1-2 1-1 3, Nurse 1-4 1-1 4. Totals 28-67 19-25 86.

INDIANA (90)

Smith 4-10 6-9 16, Wallace 1-5 0-0 3, Boston 4-10 4-4 12, Mitchell 10-20 12-16 36, Wheeler 1-4 0-0 2, Cannon 1-3 2-2 4, Zahui B 0-1 0-0 0, Berger 6-9 0-0 14, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Vivians 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 28-65 25-32 90.

Seattle 24 14 18 30—86 Indiana 25 21 17 27—90