Kelsey Mitchell sinks game-winning jumper as Fever beat Sky 92-90

Indiana won consecutive games for the first time since May 2022.

CHICAGO — Kelsey Mitchell sank a step-back jumper with 1.1 seconds left and the Indiana Fever beat the short-handed Chicago Sky 92-90 on Thursday night.

Dana Evans made a field goal on four straight Chicago possessions, the last coming on a runner with 38.3 seconds left for an 89-88 lead. Erica Wheeler worked the clock down and was short on a jumper, but NaLyssa Smith grabbed the rebound and put it back to give Indiana the lead with 14.5 left.

Evans drove into the lane again and was fouled with 7.5 seconds left before making 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 90-all. After Mitchell's make, Chicago had an open look from 3-point range, but Alanna Smith's shot didn't hit the rim.

Rookie Aliyah Boston, who had 25 points and 11 rebounds on June 6 against Chicago, finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for Indiana (4-6). Victoria Vivians added 17 points and Mitchell and Smith each scored 15.

Chicago (5-6) was without its leading scorer Kahleah Copper due to personal reasons.