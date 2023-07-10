Fever's Kelsey Mitchell notches first career all-Star Game nod

The sixth-year point guard has done nothing but improve during her time in Indianapolis, coming off of a career year in 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Since being drafted second overall in the 2018 WNBA draft, Kelsey Mitchell has made her presence known for the Indiana Fever.

Commonly seeing her work go unnoticed leaguewide, Mitchell continually grinded into being someone the Fever turn to when in need of a bucket.

The sixth-year point guard has done nothing but improve during her time in Indianapolis, coming off of a career year in 2022. This year, the impact is no different. Mitchell is averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game.

From what many view as being "snubbed" a year ago, to now being named a WNBA All-Star for the first time in her career.

"I think for me, I'm just grateful, man. I'm grateful to be in the moment. I'm grateful for my time that I've worked my way to this point. I'm just going to live in the moment and be happy about where God put me," Mitchell said. "I'm going to use it as a teaching standpoint, a learning standpoint. Whatever life can consist of with this moment and this weekend, I'm going to enjoy it and be able to say that I took it on with full force with respect of other great players and be able to learn what I can from them and just the experience as a whole."

The 27-year-old will be an All-Star reserve. Her teammate, rookie Aliyah Boston, will be a starter. Mitchell said being able to do this with her young teammate makes it even more special, doubling as a sign of what's to come for the Fever franchise.

"A.B. is a phenomenal person and to be able to see her take on this legacy so early, I'm extremely happy," Mitchell said. "I'm happy to be on the right side of it with her. Indiana is in the transition kind of like Minnesota, so for us it's just about stacking days."