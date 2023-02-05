Indiana Fever host Connecticut Sun in season opener Friday

Tipoff at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is slated for 7 p.m. Friday, May 19.

INDIANAPOLIS — With a young new core, the Indiana Fever open the 2023 regular season Friday night against the Connecticut Sun.

The Fever finished 2-16 in Eastern Conference play and 3-15 at home last season. The team is looking to take big steps forward this season with a group of key players that include the first overall pick in the WNBA draft, Aliyah Boston, and the seventh overall pick, former Indiana University star Grace Berger.

Among the new faces this season is also first-year head coach Christie Sides, who spent last year as an assistant with the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever went 1-1 in the preseason, falling to the Chicago Sky and defeating the Dallas Wings.

Connecticut finished 25-11 overall last season while going 11-7 in Eastern Conference action.