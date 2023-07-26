Fever fall to Sparks on late 3-pointer, 79-78

Kelsey Mitchell scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half and Victoria Vivians added 17 points for Indiana (6-17).

LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike had 30 points and eight rebounds, Jordin Canada made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left and the Los Angeles Sparks ended an eight-game losing streak with a 79-78 victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles scored seven of the final nine points to secure its first victory since beating Dallas in back-to-back games in late June.

Ogwumike grabbed a loose ball in the paint and scored to pull Los Angeles within 78-76 with 38.1 seconds left. Indiana worked down the clock but Victoria Vivians was off on a long 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock.

After Canada sank a contested 3-pointer, Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell had a good look from the top of the 3-point arc but it didn't hit the rim.

Canada finished with 20 points and 10 assists for Los Angeles (8-15). Azura Stevens added 15 points.

Canada scored 11 of her 13 first-half points in the second quarter to help Los Angeles build a 47-38 lead. Ogwumike added 15 points in the first half and Stevens had 11 as the Sparks shot 56% from the field.

Mitchell scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half and Vivians added 17 points for Indiana (6-17). Erica Wheeler had 15 points and eight assists. Aliyah Boston battled foul trouble and finished with nine points in 26 minutes.