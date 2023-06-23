Mitchell hits 7 3s, scores a season-high 25 points to help the Fever beat the Storm 80-68

The Fever (5-7) play at Las Vegas on Saturday and Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points, and the Indiana Fever used a 17-0 run in the second half to beat the Seattle Storm 80-68 on Thursday night.

NaLyssa Smith had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Indiana (5-7). Emma Cannon and Erica Wheeler each scored 10 points, and rookie Aliyah Boston had nine points and 11 rebounds.

WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd was held to 19 points on 5-of-21 shooting for Seattle (3-9). Ezi Magbegor added 18 points, and Ivana Dojkic had 11. The Storm made just 22 of 74 field goals, with 11 coming from 3-point range.

Seattle led 59-58 with 4:11 left in the third quarter but didn’t score again until Jordan Horston’s layup with 3:48 remaining in the fourth. The Storm went 0 for 21 during the 10-minute drought, including 15 straight misses in the fourth.