Former Indiana Hoosier Grace Berger introduced to Fever

INDIANAPOLIS — The all-time winningest women's basketball player at Indiana University, Grace Berger, was introduced as one of the newest members of the Indiana Fever on Tuesday morning.

Berger was the seventh overall draft pick in the WNBA draft on April 10 and is one of five draft picks selected by the Fever in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Berger is the highest Indiana basketball player ever selected in the WNBA draft. In fact, this is the first time a Hoosier has ever been selected in the first round.