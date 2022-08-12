Delle Donne scores 24 to help hand Fever 17th straight loss

Indiana will face Washington again on Sunday to wrap up the regular season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Elena Delle Donne scored 24 points to help the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 82-70 on Friday night.

Washington (21-14) moved within a half-game of fourth-place Seattle, which plays later Friday, for the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. The top-four seeds get home-court advantage in the first round. Indiana (5-29) closes the regular season on Sunday against the Mystics, trying to snap a 17-game losing streak.

Washington made just three of its first 17 3-pointers before Alysha Clark made a wide open shot from the corner to extend the lead to 75-62 with 2:14 remaining.

Elizabeth Williams added 10 points for Washington. Clark had nine points and eight rebounds, and Shakira Austin grabbed 11 rebounds. Delle Donne was just 8-for-17 shooting but made 8 of 10 free throws.