Fever fall to Sun 88-69 for 4th straight loss

CONNECTICUT, USA — Brionna Jones scored 18 points, and Jonquel Jones added 16 to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 88-69 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.
DeWanna Bonner added 12 points, and Alyssa Thomas had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Connecticut (10-3). DiJonai Carrington went 5 of 5 from the floor for the second straight game and finished with 12 points.
Bonner moved into a tie for 17th in WNBA history for 3-pointers after a make early in the third quarter.
Rookie NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (3-11) with a season-high 19 points. Danielle Robinson added 12 points, and Queen Egbo had 10. The Fever shot just 37.5% from the field, including 3 of 21 from distance.
Indiana has lost three meetings with Connecticut this season.
