Rhyne Howard has 24 points, Allisha Gray adds 21 as Dream beat Fever 82-73

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Rhyne Howard scored 24 points, Allisha Gray added 21 on 6-of-10 shooting, 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 82-73 on Sunday.

Cheyenne Parker added 16 points for Atlanta (15-13).

Gray made a driving layup and Nia Coffey followed with a 3-pointer early in the first quarter to spark an 11-1 run and give the Dream the lead for good.

Grace Berger made a floater to close the scoring in the third quarter and assisted on a layup by Kelsey Mitchell to open the fourth before Mitchell made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 14-5 spurt that trimmed the Fever’s deficit to five points and Mitchell’s layup with about 5 minutes left made it 70-67. Gray answered with a jumper, Howard added two baskets and Indiana got no closer.

Aliyah Boston had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for the Fever, Mitchell scored 20 and Erika Wheeler scored 15 points.

Indiana (7-21) has lost 14 of its last 16 games

NaLyssa Smith (foot), who has been out since July 9, did not play for the Fever.

Parker hit a 3-pointer that opened the scoring in the second half and gave Atlanta a 46-34 lead. Wheeler hit two free throws that trimmed Indiana's deficit to 55-46 late in the third quarter but Gray followed with a pull-up jumper then hit a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 14 points.

INDIANA (73)

Cannon 0-2 0-0 0, Hull 0-3 0-0 0, Boston 12-22 1-7 25, Mitchell 6-11 6-7 20, Wheeler 5-14 3-4 15, Saxton 0-0 0-0 0, Zahui B 0-1 0-0 0, Berger 1-1 0-0 2, Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Vivians 3-8 0-0 6, Wallace 2-2 1-2 5. Totals: 29-64 11-20 73.

ATLANTA (82)

Coffey 4-8 0-0 9, Howard 9-18 3-6 24, Parker 7-13 1-2 16, Gray 6-10 6-8 21, McDonald 1-3 0-0 3, Billings 0-0 0-0 0, Hillmon 0-2 0-2 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 3-6 3-3 9. Totals: 30-62 13-21 82.

Indiana 18 16 16 23 — 73

Atlanta 23 20 19 20 — 82