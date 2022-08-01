x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indiana Fever

Aces deal Fever club-record 14th straight loss 94-69

The Fever (5-27) will play in Atlanta Wednesday evening.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Plum scored 26 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat Indiana 94-69, handing the Fever a club-record 14th straight loss Sunday.

Plum sank 9 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers as Las Vegas (22-8) beat Indiana (5-27) for a second time in three days. A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and reserve Theresa Plaisance all scored 13.

A pair of rookies paced the Fever. No. 2 overall pick Nalyssa Smith had 18 points and 13 rebounds, while second-rounder Destanni Henderson came off the bench to score 16 with four assists. 

Leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell didn't play after it was announced Saturday she'd miss the remainder of the season with a plantar fascia tear in her left foot.

The Aces shot 50.7% from the floor (36 of 71), while holding the Fever to 31% (22 of 71).

Las Vegas has won four straight.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Indiana Fever guard, 5-year-old son go on professional basketball journey together