Williams, No. 1 Purdue rally past NC State 82-72 in overtime

The Boilermakers improved to 9-1 for the season with the victory.
Credit: AP/Jason DeCrow
Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) shoots against North Carolina State's Ebenezer Dowuona, of Ghana, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

NEW YORK — Trevion Williams had a season-high 22 points to go with 12 rebounds and a career-best nine assists to help No. 1 Purdue rally past North Carolina State 82-72 in overtime in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. 

Jaden Ivey added 22 points for the Boilermakers. 

Purdue had to rally from 13 down midway through the second half. The Boilermakers also never led in regulation. 

The win came days after they lost on a last-second shot at Rutgers. 

Freshman Terquavion Smith scored a season-high 21 points for the Wolfpack. N.C. State was trying to earn its first win against a No. 1-ranked team since January 2013. 

The Boilermakers improved to 9-1 for the season and will take on Butler at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of the Crossroads Classic on Dec. 18.

