x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Williams leads No. 13 Notre Dame past Southern Cal, 31-16

The Fighting Irish are now 6-1 on the season.
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya
Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) celebrates his four-yard touchdown reception with quarterback Jack Coan (17) against Southern California in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams rushed for two short touchdowns and a season-high 138 yards on 25 carries and No. 13 Notre Dame withstood Southern California’s fourth-quarter rally for a 31-16 victory Saturday night. 

Williams scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter to help coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish (6-1) to a 17-3 halftime lead. He then scored on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter to put the Irish up 24-3 en route to their fourth straight victory in the 92-game series. 

But junior quarterback Kedon Slovis and 6-foot-5 junior wide receiver Drake London kept interim coach Donte Williams’ Trojans (3-4) in it. 

Slovis connected on 27 of 37 passes for 299 yards, 15 of the completions to London for 171 yards.

Notre Dame will return to action next weekend, facing off against North Carolina at home on Oct. 30.

Related Articles

In Other News

Operation Football: Brebeuf 24, West Lafayette 16