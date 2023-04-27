The withdrawal allows Santa Anita Derby third-place runner Skinner into the 20-horse field for the 149th Derby on May 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wild On Ice was reportedly euthanized Thursday morning after a workout injury at Churchill Downs kicked him out for the 149th Kentucky Derby.

The 3-year-old colt was euthanized, according to a report by the El Paso Times, after suffering an injury to his left hind leg.

"Wild on Ice brought so much joy to us -- he was doing really good. Now my heart really goes out to the trainer and his family. It's the most pain on them right now because they work so hard for the race," Wild on Ice's owner Frank Sumpter told WHAS11 News.

The withdrawal allows Santa Anita Derby third-place runner Skinner into the 20-horse field for the 149th Derby on May 6.

Wild On Ice was tied for 15th with 50 points in the Derby standings after winning the Grade 3 Sunland Park Derby in New Mexico on March 26. The Texas-bred gelding breezed five furlongs in 1:01.40 before being pulled up while galloping down the backstretch before 6 a.m.

A release from the track stated that Wild On Ice was evaluated at its equine hospital before being transported to an equine surgical facility in Lexington, Kentucky, for evaluation. The release added that Jockey Ken Tohill, who was riding the horse, and trainer Joel Marr also traveled to Lexington.

Skinner, trained by John Shirreffs, finished third behind Practical Move and Japanese-bred Mandarin Hero in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 8. He also ran third in the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita in March. The son of Curlin and Winding Way by Malibu Moon earned his first win in six career starts in a maiden special weight race on Feb. 12.

Derby post-position draw with odds is Monday at Churchill Downs.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.