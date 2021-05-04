x
Westbrook has 21 boards, 24 assists as surging Wizards blast Pacers

Washington moved closer to Indiana in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.
Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) passes the ball as he is guarded by Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Russell Westbrook had the third game in NBA history with 20-plus rebounds and 20-plus assists, and the surging Washington Wizards moved closer to Indiana in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

The Wizards outgunned the Pacers 154-141. 

Westbrook finished with 14 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and a career-high-tying 24 assists. He has 32 triple-doubles this season and is three short of Oscar Robertson's NBA record of 181. 

Rui Hachimura scored 27 points and Bradley Beal had 26 as Washington scored a season high and moved within one-half game of Indiana for ninth place in the East.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

