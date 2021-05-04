Westbrook has 21 boards, 24 assists as surging Wizards blast Pacers

Washington moved closer to Indiana in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

WASHINGTON — Russell Westbrook had the third game in NBA history with 20-plus rebounds and 20-plus assists, and the surging Washington Wizards moved closer to Indiana in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

The Wizards outgunned the Pacers 154-141.

Westbrook finished with 14 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and a career-high-tying 24 assists. He has 32 triple-doubles this season and is three short of Oscar Robertson's NBA record of 181.

Rui Hachimura scored 27 points and Bradley Beal had 26 as Washington scored a season high and moved within one-half game of Indiana for ninth place in the East.