Wednesday's Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 6, 2021

Wednesday night's Indiana high school basketball scores.
INDIANAPOLIS —

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Central Noble 75, Bluffton 31

Concord 59, Prairie Hts. 35

Eastside 55, Lakeland 32

Gary 21st Century 105, Lighthouse CPA 69

Lawrence Central 60, Indpls Park Tudor 58

Mississinewa 76, Southwood 65

Rossville 57, N. White 45

Greene County Invitational

First Round
Bloomfield 80, White River Valley 62
Eastern (Greene) 60, Pike Central 32

Madison County Tournament

Consolation
Alexandria 61, Elwood 34
Anderson 90, Anderson Prep Academy 37

Semifinal
Liberty Christian 63, Lapel 58
Pendleton Hts. 56, Frankton 52

Randolph County Tournament

First Round
Winchester 56, Monroe Central 49

Ripley County Tournament

First Round
Jac-Cen-Del 71, Milan 63
S. Ripley 49, Batesville 37

Wayne County Tournament

First Round
Cambridge City 61, Centerville 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Angola 54, W. Noble 51

Argos 47, S. Bend Trinity 6

Bellmont 45, S. Adams 38

Chesterton 57, Gary West 26

Decatur Central 50, Providence Cristo Rey 21

Edgewood 56, S. Putnam 48

Ev. Memorial 73, Ev. Central 31

Ev. North 64, Ev. Bosse 37

Fountain Central 42, Clinton Central 33

Ft. Wayne Snider 72, Ft. Wayne Luers 46

Ft. Wayne Wayne 55, Whitko 44

Illiana Christian 42, Whiting 31

Indpls Roncalli 75, Franklin Central 38

Lafayette Jeff 60, Indpls Tech 11

Lawrence Central 71, Indpls Attucks 18

Maconaquah 55, Kokomo 33

Michigan City Marquette 58, Calumet 51

Morgan Twp. 61, Rensselaer 30

Noblesville 59, Carmel 46

Northwestern 62, Eastern (Greentown) 27

Oregon-Davis 52, Triton 37

Peru 65, Tri-Central 57

Shoals 88, Union (Dugger) 25

Southwood 63, Marion 36

Speedway 79, Edinburgh 53

Terre Haute North 64, S. Vermillion 17

Tipton 64, Madison-Grant 19

Union Co. 37, Connersville 35

Vincennes 61, Princeton 39

Warren Central 49, New Palestine 37

Westfield 50, Indpls Chatard 33

Union City 68, Randolph Southern 44

Rivertown Tournament

First Round
Lawrenceburg 63, S. Dearborn 24
Switzerland Co. 57, Rising Sun 23

Wayne County Tournament

First Round
Cambridge City 44, Centerville 28

___

