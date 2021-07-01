Wednesday's Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 6, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS —
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Central Noble 75, Bluffton 31
Concord 59, Prairie Hts. 35
Eastside 55, Lakeland 32
Gary 21st Century 105, Lighthouse CPA 69
Lawrence Central 60, Indpls Park Tudor 58
Mississinewa 76, Southwood 65
Rossville 57, N. White 45
Greene County Invitational
First Round
Bloomfield 80, White River Valley 62
Eastern (Greene) 60, Pike Central 32
Madison County Tournament
Consolation
Alexandria 61, Elwood 34
Anderson 90, Anderson Prep Academy 37
Semifinal
Liberty Christian 63, Lapel 58
Pendleton Hts. 56, Frankton 52
Randolph County Tournament
First Round
Winchester 56, Monroe Central 49
Ripley County Tournament
First Round
Jac-Cen-Del 71, Milan 63
S. Ripley 49, Batesville 37
Wayne County Tournament
First Round
Cambridge City 61, Centerville 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Angola 54, W. Noble 51
Argos 47, S. Bend Trinity 6
Bellmont 45, S. Adams 38
Chesterton 57, Gary West 26
Decatur Central 50, Providence Cristo Rey 21
Edgewood 56, S. Putnam 48
Ev. Memorial 73, Ev. Central 31
Ev. North 64, Ev. Bosse 37
Fountain Central 42, Clinton Central 33
Ft. Wayne Snider 72, Ft. Wayne Luers 46
Ft. Wayne Wayne 55, Whitko 44
Illiana Christian 42, Whiting 31
Indpls Roncalli 75, Franklin Central 38
Lafayette Jeff 60, Indpls Tech 11
Lawrence Central 71, Indpls Attucks 18
Maconaquah 55, Kokomo 33
Michigan City Marquette 58, Calumet 51
Morgan Twp. 61, Rensselaer 30
Noblesville 59, Carmel 46
Northwestern 62, Eastern (Greentown) 27
Oregon-Davis 52, Triton 37
Peru 65, Tri-Central 57
Shoals 88, Union (Dugger) 25
Southwood 63, Marion 36
Speedway 79, Edinburgh 53
Terre Haute North 64, S. Vermillion 17
Tipton 64, Madison-Grant 19
Union Co. 37, Connersville 35
Vincennes 61, Princeton 39
Warren Central 49, New Palestine 37
Westfield 50, Indpls Chatard 33
Union City 68, Randolph Southern 44
Rivertown Tournament
First Round
Lawrenceburg 63, S. Dearborn 24
Switzerland Co. 57, Rising Sun 23
Wayne County Tournament
First Round
Cambridge City 44, Centerville 28
