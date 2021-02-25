x
Warriors use late run to pull away from Pacers, 111-107

The Pacers returned to action Wednesday after two postponed games.
Credit: AP
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) looks for a shot next to Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Stephen Curry scored 24 points, Draymond Green fell just short of a triple-double and the weary Golden State Warriors beat the Indiana Pacers 111-107 on Wednesday night. 

Green had 12 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. 

The Warriors took control with a late 6-0 run to seal their second straight victory on a four-game trip. 

Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 24 points ,and Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 16 rebounds for his his 24th double-double of the season. 

The Pacers looked rusty after taking an unexpected one-week break because of two postponed games.

   

