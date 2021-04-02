Valparaiso's Osby likes 'hometown feeling' of Supercross racing at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Monster Energy Supercross series is in Indianapolis this week.

They’ve already had two races this week. The final race is this Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, and there is one local product who hopes to shine on his home stage.

For Josh Osby, this stop is a special one.

“It’s like the hometown feeling,” Osby said. “It’s like going home, being home. There’s something comforting about that.

Tickets are still available and start at $42 by mobile payments only, no cash.