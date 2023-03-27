USA Swimming brings national championships back to IU Natatorium

Approximately 800 of America's top athletes are expected to pack the IU Natatorium beginning June 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — The nation's top swimmers are set to return to Indianapolis this summer for the USA Swimming National Championships and International Team Trials.

Approximately 800 athletes are expected to pack the IU Natatorium at IUPUI beginning June 27.

It's been six years since the championships were last in the Circle City, according to Natatorium Director Ed Merkling.

"This facility has played an impact on the aquatic world," said Merkling, "not only nationwide, but also here in Indiana – as well as Indianapolis."

The "Nat," as it is lovingly known, celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022. The nation's largest-capacity indoor pool has hosted thousands of America's swimmers over its four decades. Many athletes return year after year, according to Merkling.

"Everybody enjoys coming to the Natatorium, because of the history," said Merkling, "and also just because of our geographical location. It's easy to get to. The airport is friendly and quick to get in and out off. We have a lot of positive comments about the city, as well as our facility here."

In June 2023, the Natatorium will welcome the nation's top swimmers. Olympians like Lilly King, Annie Lazor, Katie Ledecky, and Cody Miller are all expected to compete in the national selection meet.

Natatorium Event Coordinator Arlene McDonald said event winners and others will be selected for USA Swimming's 2023 championship teams.

"Those athletes that are coming here are trying to earn a spot on Team USA to go to one of those international events this year," said McDonald.

In addition to the 800 athletes, McDonald also anticipates close to 3,200 spectators. That number of fans would come close to filling all of the seats inside the Natatorium.

"We are hoping for a big spectator base," said McDonald, "because this is going to be a preview of next summer in Lucas Oil."

Tickets for the USA Swimming National Championships and International Team Trials go on sale May 15.