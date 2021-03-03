Tuesday's Operation Basketball scores - March 2, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's Scores



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 86, Bluffton 44



Heritage Hills 46, Ev. Memorial 39



Class 4A



1. Gary West



Hammond Morton 68, Highland 45



2. Chesterton



Portage 51, Hobart 45, OT



Valparaiso 44, Chesterton 42



4. Elkhart



Elkhart 64, Concord 52



Penn 57, Goshen 25



5. E. Noble



Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 70, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41



Ft. Wayne Snider 66, DeKalb 61, OT



6. Columbia City



Homestead 62, Huntington North 37



7. Marion



Kokomo 53, Logansport 48



Lafayette Jeff 83, Marion 74



8. Carmel



Hamilton Southeastern 44, Fishers 40



Westfield 61, Zionsville 47



9. Richmond



Anderson 46, Muncie Central 32



10. Indpls Tech



Indpls Attucks 67, Indpls Tech 61



11. Decatur Central



Indpls Pike 51, Indpls Perry Meridian 49



Southport 57, Indpls Roncalli 38



12. Avon



Brownsburg 60, Mooresville 48



Plainfield 54, Terre Haute North 39



13. Whiteland



Center Grove 38, Franklin Central 36



Greenwood 28, Franklin 27



15. Seymour



Bedford N. Lawrence 52, Seymour 38



Jeffersonville 57, Jennings Co. 39



16. Evansville North



Ev. Central 50, Jasper 46



Class 3A



17. Calumet



Griffith 58, Hammond Gavit 43



18. New Prairie



Hanover Central 54, Knox 53, 2OT



New Prairie 79, Wheeler 34



19. S. Bend Washington



S. Bend Washington 57, Jimtown 39



20. Twin Lakes



Peru 55, Northwestern 44



21. W. Noble



Wawasee 53, Tippecanoe Valley 48



22. Woodlan



Ft. Wayne Concordia 75, Woodlan 60



23. Mississinewa



Bellmont 50, Eastern (Greentown) 38



Mississinewa 55, Oak Hill 48



24. New Castle



Delta 42, Jay Co. 26



Hamilton Hts. 66, Yorktown 53



25. Frankfort



Frankfort 96, Tri-West 75



27. Lebanon



Indpls Brebeuf 105, Indpls Manual 31



28. Beech Grove



Beech Grove 46, Indpls Washington 42, OT



Indian Creek 57, Indpls Herron 46



30. Charlestown



Silver Creek 77, Corydon 42



31. Washington



Sullivan 66, Washington 57



32. Boonville



Boonville 48, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 35



Class 2A



33. Whiting



Michigan City Marquette 76, Hammond Noll 47



34. N. Judson



Boone Grove 68, S. Bend Career Academy 39



35. Westview



Eastside 48, Fairfield 30



36. Bluffton



Whitko 56, Wabash 48



37. Delphi



Cass 38, Winamac 22



N. Newton 55, Delphi 41



38. Fountain Central



Carroll (Flora) 44, Clinton Prairie 20



39. Blackford



Blackford 63, Madison-Grant 53



Sheridan 53, Eastbrook 49



40. Elwood



Wapahani 45, Winchester 38



41. Shenandoah



Eastern Hancock 59, Hagerstown 41



Union Co. 55, Knightstown 36



42. Heritage Christian



Covenant Christian 94, Indpls Scecina 58



Heritage Christian 62, University 45



44. Milan



S. Ripley 76, N. Decatur 42



45. Southwestern (Hanover)



Providence 57, Austin 55



Southwestern (Hanover) 78, Switzerland Co. 48



46. Paoli



Eastern (Pekin) 35, Perry Central 33



48. Southridge



S. Spencer 52, Forest Park 47



Southridge 50, Ev. Mater Dei 39



Class 1A



49. Kouts



Kouts 112, Hammond Science and Tech 45



Washington Twp. 58, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 52



50. Culver



Argos 61, LaCrosse 40



Triton 88, W. Central 38



51. Bethany Christian



Lakewood Park 78, Hamilton 25



52. Tri-County



Caston 53, S. Newton 43



53. N. Miami



Lakeland Christian 53, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 23



Southwood 88, Southern Wells 39



54. Attica



Faith Christian 52, Clinton Central 43



N. Vermillion 44, Attica 35



55. Wes-Del



Liberty Christian 73, Wes-Del 59



Tri-Central 64, Daleville 56



56. Randolph Southern



Seton Catholic 74, Randolph Southern 65



Tri 95, Union (Modoc) 42



57. Clay City



White River Valley 54, Bloomington Lighthouse 30



58. Indpls Metro



Bethesda Christian 53, Indpls International 50



Indiana Math and Science Academy 38, Traders Point Christian 36



59. Indpls Lutheran



Indpls Tindley 56, Greenwood Christian 46



60. Southwestern (Shelbyville)



Morristown 42, Oldenburg 41



61. Borden



Christian Academy 62, Rock Creek Academy 49



Lanesville 53, New Washington 42



62. W. Washington



W. Washington 77, Madison Shawe 29



63. N. Daviess



Barr-Reeve 81, Washington Catholic 24



64. Wood Memorial



Ev. Day 47, Dubois 43



Wood Memorial 46, Cannelton 26



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



___



Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/