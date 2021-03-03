Tuesday's Operation Basketball scores - March 2, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 86, Bluffton 44
Heritage Hills 46, Ev. Memorial 39
Class 4A
1. Gary West
Hammond Morton 68, Highland 45
2. Chesterton
Portage 51, Hobart 45, OT
Valparaiso 44, Chesterton 42
4. Elkhart
Elkhart 64, Concord 52
Penn 57, Goshen 25
5. E. Noble
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 70, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41
Ft. Wayne Snider 66, DeKalb 61, OT
6. Columbia City
Homestead 62, Huntington North 37
7. Marion
Kokomo 53, Logansport 48
Lafayette Jeff 83, Marion 74
8. Carmel
Hamilton Southeastern 44, Fishers 40
Westfield 61, Zionsville 47
9. Richmond
Anderson 46, Muncie Central 32
10. Indpls Tech
Indpls Attucks 67, Indpls Tech 61
11. Decatur Central
Indpls Pike 51, Indpls Perry Meridian 49
Southport 57, Indpls Roncalli 38
12. Avon
Brownsburg 60, Mooresville 48
Plainfield 54, Terre Haute North 39
13. Whiteland
Center Grove 38, Franklin Central 36
Greenwood 28, Franklin 27
15. Seymour
Bedford N. Lawrence 52, Seymour 38
Jeffersonville 57, Jennings Co. 39
16. Evansville North
Ev. Central 50, Jasper 46
Class 3A
17. Calumet
Griffith 58, Hammond Gavit 43
18. New Prairie
Hanover Central 54, Knox 53, 2OT
New Prairie 79, Wheeler 34
19. S. Bend Washington
S. Bend Washington 57, Jimtown 39
20. Twin Lakes
Peru 55, Northwestern 44
21. W. Noble
Wawasee 53, Tippecanoe Valley 48
22. Woodlan
Ft. Wayne Concordia 75, Woodlan 60
23. Mississinewa
Bellmont 50, Eastern (Greentown) 38
Mississinewa 55, Oak Hill 48
24. New Castle
Delta 42, Jay Co. 26
Hamilton Hts. 66, Yorktown 53
25. Frankfort
Frankfort 96, Tri-West 75
27. Lebanon
Indpls Brebeuf 105, Indpls Manual 31
28. Beech Grove
Beech Grove 46, Indpls Washington 42, OT
Indian Creek 57, Indpls Herron 46
30. Charlestown
Silver Creek 77, Corydon 42
31. Washington
Sullivan 66, Washington 57
32. Boonville
Boonville 48, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 35
Class 2A
33. Whiting
Michigan City Marquette 76, Hammond Noll 47
34. N. Judson
Boone Grove 68, S. Bend Career Academy 39
35. Westview
Eastside 48, Fairfield 30
36. Bluffton
Whitko 56, Wabash 48
37. Delphi
Cass 38, Winamac 22
N. Newton 55, Delphi 41
38. Fountain Central
Carroll (Flora) 44, Clinton Prairie 20
39. Blackford
Blackford 63, Madison-Grant 53
Sheridan 53, Eastbrook 49
40. Elwood
Wapahani 45, Winchester 38
41. Shenandoah
Eastern Hancock 59, Hagerstown 41
Union Co. 55, Knightstown 36
42. Heritage Christian
Covenant Christian 94, Indpls Scecina 58
Heritage Christian 62, University 45
44. Milan
S. Ripley 76, N. Decatur 42
45. Southwestern (Hanover)
Providence 57, Austin 55
Southwestern (Hanover) 78, Switzerland Co. 48
46. Paoli
Eastern (Pekin) 35, Perry Central 33
48. Southridge
S. Spencer 52, Forest Park 47
Southridge 50, Ev. Mater Dei 39
Class 1A
49. Kouts
Kouts 112, Hammond Science and Tech 45
Washington Twp. 58, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 52
50. Culver
Argos 61, LaCrosse 40
Triton 88, W. Central 38
51. Bethany Christian
Lakewood Park 78, Hamilton 25
52. Tri-County
Caston 53, S. Newton 43
53. N. Miami
Lakeland Christian 53, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 23
Southwood 88, Southern Wells 39
54. Attica
Faith Christian 52, Clinton Central 43
N. Vermillion 44, Attica 35
55. Wes-Del
Liberty Christian 73, Wes-Del 59
Tri-Central 64, Daleville 56
56. Randolph Southern
Seton Catholic 74, Randolph Southern 65
Tri 95, Union (Modoc) 42
57. Clay City
White River Valley 54, Bloomington Lighthouse 30
58. Indpls Metro
Bethesda Christian 53, Indpls International 50
Indiana Math and Science Academy 38, Traders Point Christian 36
59. Indpls Lutheran
Indpls Tindley 56, Greenwood Christian 46
60. Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Morristown 42, Oldenburg 41
61. Borden
Christian Academy 62, Rock Creek Academy 49
Lanesville 53, New Washington 42
62. W. Washington
W. Washington 77, Madison Shawe 29
63. N. Daviess
Barr-Reeve 81, Washington Catholic 24
64. Wood Memorial
Ev. Day 47, Dubois 43
Wood Memorial 46, Cannelton 26
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Faith Christian 52, Clinton Central 43
Tuesday's Operation Basketball scores - March 2, 2021
