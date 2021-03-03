x
Tuesday's Operation Basketball scores - March 2, 2021

Here's results from high school basketball games from around the state.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 86, Bluffton 44

Heritage Hills 46, Ev. Memorial 39

Class 4A

1. Gary West

Hammond Morton 68, Highland 45

2. Chesterton

Portage 51, Hobart 45, OT

Valparaiso 44, Chesterton 42

4. Elkhart

Elkhart 64, Concord 52

Penn 57, Goshen 25

5. E. Noble

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 70, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41

Ft. Wayne Snider 66, DeKalb 61, OT

6. Columbia City

Homestead 62, Huntington North 37

7. Marion

Kokomo 53, Logansport 48

Lafayette Jeff 83, Marion 74

8. Carmel

Hamilton Southeastern 44, Fishers 40

Westfield 61, Zionsville 47

9. Richmond

Anderson 46, Muncie Central 32

10. Indpls Tech

Indpls Attucks 67, Indpls Tech 61

11. Decatur Central

Indpls Pike 51, Indpls Perry Meridian 49

Southport 57, Indpls Roncalli 38

12. Avon

Brownsburg 60, Mooresville 48

Plainfield 54, Terre Haute North 39

13. Whiteland

Center Grove 38, Franklin Central 36

Greenwood 28, Franklin 27

15. Seymour

Bedford N. Lawrence 52, Seymour 38

Jeffersonville 57, Jennings Co. 39

16. Evansville North

Ev. Central 50, Jasper 46

Class 3A

17. Calumet

Griffith 58, Hammond Gavit 43

18. New Prairie

Hanover Central 54, Knox 53, 2OT

New Prairie 79, Wheeler 34

19. S. Bend Washington

S. Bend Washington 57, Jimtown 39

20. Twin Lakes

Peru 55, Northwestern 44

21. W. Noble

Wawasee 53, Tippecanoe Valley 48

22. Woodlan

Ft. Wayne Concordia 75, Woodlan 60

23. Mississinewa

Bellmont 50, Eastern (Greentown) 38

Mississinewa 55, Oak Hill 48

24. New Castle

Delta 42, Jay Co. 26

Hamilton Hts. 66, Yorktown 53

25. Frankfort

Frankfort 96, Tri-West 75

27. Lebanon

Indpls Brebeuf 105, Indpls Manual 31

28. Beech Grove

Beech Grove 46, Indpls Washington 42, OT

Indian Creek 57, Indpls Herron 46

30. Charlestown

Silver Creek 77, Corydon 42

31. Washington

Sullivan 66, Washington 57

32. Boonville

Boonville 48, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 35

Class 2A

33. Whiting

Michigan City Marquette 76, Hammond Noll 47

34. N. Judson

Boone Grove 68, S. Bend Career Academy 39

35. Westview

Eastside 48, Fairfield 30

36. Bluffton

Whitko 56, Wabash 48

37. Delphi

Cass 38, Winamac 22

N. Newton 55, Delphi 41

38. Fountain Central

Carroll (Flora) 44, Clinton Prairie 20

39. Blackford

Blackford 63, Madison-Grant 53

Sheridan 53, Eastbrook 49

40. Elwood

Wapahani 45, Winchester 38

41. Shenandoah

Eastern Hancock 59, Hagerstown 41

Union Co. 55, Knightstown 36

42. Heritage Christian

Covenant Christian 94, Indpls Scecina 58

Heritage Christian 62, University 45

44. Milan

S. Ripley 76, N. Decatur 42

45. Southwestern (Hanover)

Providence 57, Austin 55

Southwestern (Hanover) 78, Switzerland Co. 48

46. Paoli

Eastern (Pekin) 35, Perry Central 33

48. Southridge

S. Spencer 52, Forest Park 47

Southridge 50, Ev. Mater Dei 39

Class 1A

49. Kouts

Kouts 112, Hammond Science and Tech 45

Washington Twp. 58, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 52

50. Culver

Argos 61, LaCrosse 40

Triton 88, W. Central 38

51. Bethany Christian

Lakewood Park 78, Hamilton 25

52. Tri-County

Caston 53, S. Newton 43

53. N. Miami

Lakeland Christian 53, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 23

Southwood 88, Southern Wells 39

54. Attica

Faith Christian 52, Clinton Central 43

N. Vermillion 44, Attica 35

55. Wes-Del

Liberty Christian 73, Wes-Del 59

Tri-Central 64, Daleville 56

56. Randolph Southern

Seton Catholic 74, Randolph Southern 65

Tri 95, Union (Modoc) 42

57. Clay City

White River Valley 54, Bloomington Lighthouse 30

58. Indpls Metro

Bethesda Christian 53, Indpls International 50

Indiana Math and Science Academy 38, Traders Point Christian 36

59. Indpls Lutheran

Indpls Tindley 56, Greenwood Christian 46

60. Southwestern (Shelbyville)

Morristown 42, Oldenburg 41

61. Borden

Christian Academy 62, Rock Creek Academy 49

Lanesville 53, New Washington 42

62. W. Washington

W. Washington 77, Madison Shawe 29

63. N. Daviess

Barr-Reeve 81, Washington Catholic 24

64. Wood Memorial

Ev. Day 47, Dubois 43

Wood Memorial 46, Cannelton 26

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

