Trent Family hosts 3rd Annual 'Tee Off for Tyler' Charity Golf Classic benefiting pediatric cancer research

Over 100 golfers entered the golf classic and participated in events to help raise money for pediatric cancer research.

CARMEL, Ind. — It's been over four years since Purdue superfan and student Tyler Trent passed away after a courageous battle with the rare bone cancer osteosarcoma, but his legacy continues throughout the state of Indiana.

Tyler Trent galvanized the nation with his passion and fight against cancer. Monday, the third annual "Tee Off for Tyler" charity golf classic was held the Bridgewater Golf Club in Carmel.

The goal was to benefit the Tyler Trent Foundation, while also ensuring his memory and impact continue to live on.

"You go through really, really, really hard things and it's hard to find joy in life. Today is one of those days that brings us a tremendous amount of joy," said Tony Trent, Tyler's father.

The event hosted over 144 golfers, a silent auction with all types of sports memorabilia, a golf ball drop from a helicopter, and, most importantly, people passionate about supporting.

The Tyler Trent Foundation focuses on supporting pediatric cancer research, a cause Tyler Trent championed.

"Every day, 50 kids get diagnosed with cancer. It's just so important to Kelly and I for other families to not be in the same situation that we have been in. Today we're hoping to raise $120,000 in Tyler's name for pediatric cancer research," Tony Trent said. "To be able to not only help other families and other kids, but to help researchers to hopefully find a cure for this. The technology that they used for Tyler is 30 years old, and nothing is specialized for kids - it's all adult treatment. We're just hoping to change that."

Trent's impact was and is unquestionably far-reaching. First-year Purdue head football coach Ryan Walters heard Trent's message from afar.

He is now honored to be a part of it and show his support.

"Being new to this place, I think it's important for me to support and continue the legacy, the passion, and the life of the Trent family. I'm fired up that his brother Ethan is a part of our university and our program now," Walters said. "Tony and Kelly have been awesome and welcomed me with open arms. I just want to make sure that the legacy and the life of Tyler is remembered forever at Purdue University."

Trent's impact has reached Colts center Ryan Kelly, who noted his admiration for Tyler's spirit and optimism throughout his life.

"Over the last couple years, I've been able to meet his family, his little brother, his parents, and I've also read his book and know his story," Kelly said. "You think you're tough sometimes, but then you remember what he went through and the passion that he lived every day in life and the quest for finding an answer and finding hope for the younger generation. It kind of gives you chills when you think about it. Just a special kid. It's always an honor to give back and be out here to support his parents, support the family, and honor his name."

The Tyler Trent Foundation has raised more than $200,000 for pediatric cancer research since 2019, adding to the millions of dollars Tyler helped raise for cancer research during his life.

His parents were overwhelmed at the support and comforted by the memory and mission of their son.

"It's a real gift to us as parents that we get to continue to help Tyler's legacy go on. It just brings us a great deal of comfort and encouragement when we see everyone come out to support him. What it does for our hearts--there aren't words for it," said Kelly Trent, Tyler's mother. "Tyler would be so excited. I can just see him shaking his head and smiling that all these people are here for him. Just to be able to carry on his passion and to see people jump on board with us is so encouraging."

Special guests included the aforementioned head coach of Purdue football Ryan Walters along with players Hudson Card, Marcus Mbow, Mahamane Moussa, Sanoussi Kane, and Nic Caraway. Several Indianapolis Colts players were also in Carmel on Monday including the aforementioned Ryan Kelly as well as Sam Ehlinger, Deon Jackson, Nick Cross, and Luke Rhodes.