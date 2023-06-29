Tony Kanaan to become special advisor at Arrow McLaren

INDIANAPOLIS — Arrow McLaren has announced that Tony Kanaan will remain with the team in a non-driving role following his final run at the Indianapolis 500 in May.
Kanaan, 48, teased an "announcement" on Twitter on June 28 regarding his future. The announcement, officially confirmed the next day, was that he will join Arrow McLaren as a 'special advisor' to the team.
“Tony’s distinct skillset will help the team connect how we go racing to how we can make the most of our partnerships,” said Gavin Ward, Arrow McLaren racing director.
Kanaan bookended his IndyCar driving career this past May at the Indianapolis 500 where he finished 16th driving for Arrow McLaren.
“I had said that I wasn’t going to leave racing or the NTT IndyCar Series, so I’m very excited to join the Arrow McLaren team in this role,” said Kanaan.
The press release states that Kanaan will "provide guidance and strategy for on-track and off-track advancement" in his new role. He will travel to races and tests with the team to serve as a driver mentor. According to the team, he will also assist the team with commercial partnerships and business development.
“This team works hard and has a lot of fun. That’s what racing is about, and it’s why I love being part of the team," Kanaan said.
While Kanaan has indicated his time as an IndyCar driver has finished, he continues to race in his home country of Brazil in the Stock Car Pro Series. It is not immediately clear whether or not he will continue in the series as he transitions into his new role.