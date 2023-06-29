Tony Kanaan to become special advisor at Arrow McLaren

The 2013 Indy 500 winner and 2004 IRL champion will transition into a new role with Arrow McLaren following his final IndyCar start.

INDIANAPOLIS — Arrow McLaren has announced that Tony Kanaan will remain with the team in a non-driving role following his final run at the Indianapolis 500 in May.

Kanaan, 48, teased an "announcement" on Twitter on June 28 regarding his future. The announcement, officially confirmed the next day, was that he will join Arrow McLaren as a 'special advisor' to the team.

“Tony’s distinct skillset will help the team connect how we go racing to how we can make the most of our partnerships,” said Gavin Ward, Arrow McLaren racing director.

Kanaan bookended his IndyCar driving career this past May at the Indianapolis 500 where he finished 16th driving for Arrow McLaren.

🇺🇸‼️BREAKING NEWS 💥‼️

Happy to annouce that i'm joining the @ArrowMcLaren team as the new Special Advisor. Thanks to the team for the opportunity, I’m looking forward to this new chapter. pic.twitter.com/ABnAO8kJUF — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) June 29, 2023

“I had said that I wasn’t going to leave racing or the NTT IndyCar Series, so I’m very excited to join the Arrow McLaren team in this role,” said Kanaan.

The press release states that Kanaan will "provide guidance and strategy for on-track and off-track advancement" in his new role. He will travel to races and tests with the team to serve as a driver mentor. According to the team, he will also assist the team with commercial partnerships and business development.

“This team works hard and has a lot of fun. That’s what racing is about, and it’s why I love being part of the team," Kanaan said.