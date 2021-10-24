Tom Brady reaches 600 career touchdowns

He's the first quarterback in NFL history to meet the mark.

TAMPA, Fla — Tom Brady just continues to prove he is the "GOAT."

Sunday, Brady completed his 600th touchdown pass to Mike Evans to raise the score against the Chicago Bears, 21-0, during the first quarter.

Brady is the first-ever quarterback with 600 career touchdown passes. And it's just another record to add to the milestone season he's already having.

Earlier this season Brady set a new record becoming the first player in the NFL to make a 300th career start against the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers would continue to beat the Cowboys in the final seconds of the game, 31-29.

During the Bucs-Pats game, Brady reached yet another milestone. In the first quarter, Brady threw a 28-yard pass for completion to Mike Evans to reach 80,359 yards making the Bucs quarterback the NFL all-time passing yards leader.

It seems like the 2021 season is just getting started and Brady is on fire. With only one loss to Los Angeles Rams, the defending Super Bowl LV champs' future is looking bright.