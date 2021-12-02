x
Thursday's Operation Basketball scores - Feb. 11, 2021

Thursday night's Indiana boys high school basketball scores.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS —

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Argos 42, Culver 32

Benton Central 63, Rensselaer 56

Bethesda Christian 82, Purdue Polytechnic 54

Bloomington South 70, Indianapolis Homeschool 31

Christel House Academy 54, Victory College Prep 53

Connersville 37, E. Central 28

Fishers 62, Avon 54

Guerin Catholic 71, Indpls Washington 51

Indpls Attucks 85, Indpls Tindley 44

Indpls International 86, Providence Cristo Rey 41

Kouts 58, Morgan Twp. 44

Michigan City Marquette 80, Hammond Noll 66

N. Daviess 50, Clay City 36

N. White 54, Winamac 51

Pioneer 54, N. Judson 49, OT

S. Bend Career Academy 55, Lakeland Christian 49

Trinity Lutheran 69, Christian Academy 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

