Thursday's Operation Basketball scoreboard - Jan. 7, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS —
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bowman Academy 57, Andrean 46
Bremen 52, S. Bend Washington 48
Edgewood 70, Brown Co. 37
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 77, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42
Glenn 50, New Prairie 46
Hobart 58, River Forest 44
Indpls Herron 82, Indpls International 75
Jimtown 62, S. Bend Clay 59
Michigan City Marquette 78, S. Bend Career Academy 44
New Washington 35, Borden 25
S. Bend St. Joseph's 85, Penn 64
Southern Wells 72, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 40
Southwestern (Hanover) 101, Madison Shawe 34
Triton Central 51, Morristown 31
University 60, Covenant Christian 57
Westville 91, Portage Christian 81
Greene County Invite
Consolation
Pike Central 53, White River Valley 50
Shakamak 44, Clay City 30
Henry County Tournament
First Round
Blue River 53, Tri 47, OT
Shenandoah 76, Knightstown 24
Randolph County Tournament
Semifinal
Union City 90, Union (Modoc) 22
Winchester 69, Randolph Southern 46
Rivertown Tournament
First Round
Rising Sun 66, Switzerland Co. 57
S. Dearborn 51, Lawrenceburg 44
Wayne County Tournament
First Round
Northeastern 45, Hagerstown 28
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Argos 46, N. Miami 22
Bloomfield 46, Dubois 34
Boone Grove 53, River Forest 34
Carroll (Flora) 73, Delphi 35
Castle 71, Ev. Reitz 18
Caston 52, Culver 22
Clinton Prairie 38, Seeger 30
Columbus East 67, Seymour 50
Corydon 42, Eastern (Pekin) 27
Covenant Christian 47, Indpls Brebeuf 28
Elkhart 66, Mishawaka 27
Ev. Memorial 56, S. Knox 27
Forest Park 47, Jasper 33
Fountain Central 39, Indiana Deaf 23
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 43, Woodlan 41
Ft. Wayne North 60, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 27
Gary West 42, E. Chicago Central 29
Goshen 41, Wawasee 14
Greenwood Christian 76, Hauser 32
Hamilton Hts. 59, Cass 20
Hammond Science and Tech 54, S. Bend Clay 37
Heritage Hills 46, S. Spencer 20
Indpls Cathedral 56, Lawrence Central 49
Indpls Lutheran 59, Central Christian 24
Indpls Ritter 43, Beech Grove 34
Kouts 54, Wheeler 19
LaPorte 56, Concord 38
Lafayette Catholic 73, Twin Lakes 47
Lakewood Park 69, Clinton Christian 30
Lanesville 60, Springs Valley 28
Lawrence North 58, Indpls Pike 42
Linton 51, Vincennes Rivet 26
Loogootee 35, Wood Memorial 31
Madison 59, New Albany 39
Monrovia 43, Indpls Scecina 35
Morgan Twp. 58, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 37
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 66, Mississinewa 33
N. Central (Farmersburg) 54, Clay City 37
N. Decatur 43, S. Decatur 38
N. Judson 59, Kankakee Valley 28
N. Knox 57, W. Vigo 51
N. Newton 55, Tri-County 47
N. Vermillion 49, Riverton Parke 36
Northfield 67, Tippecanoe Valley 48
Paoli 45, N. Daviess 25
Parke Heritage 58, N. Putnam 50
Pioneer 69, Frontier 27
S. Bend St. Joseph's 62, S. Bend Riley 33
S. Bend Washington 72, Pike Central 27
S. Central (Union Mills) 79, Hebron 37
Scottsburg 73, Clarksville 13
Southmont 55, N. Montgomery 29
Taylor 57, Rossville 40
Trinity Lutheran 56, W. Washington 31
Triton 41, Manchester 35
W. Lafayette 61, Western 55
Wapahani 60, New Castle 49
Westview 59, S. Bend Career Academy 18
Hendricks County Tournament
Semifinal
Brownsburg 57, Cascade 39
Tri-West 48, Avon 37
Madison County Tournament
Consolation
Alexandria 70, Elwood 28
Liberty Christian 63, Anderson Prep Academy 18
Semifinal
Anderson 52, Lapel 37
Pendleton Hts. 51, Frankton 38
Shelby County Tournament
First Round
Waldron 36, Southwestern (Shelby) 33
Wayne County Tournament
First Round
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/