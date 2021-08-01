x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Sports

Thursday's Operation Basketball scoreboard - Jan. 7, 2021

Thursday night's Indiana boys and girls basketball scores.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS —

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bowman Academy 57, Andrean 46

Bremen 52, S. Bend Washington 48

Edgewood 70, Brown Co. 37

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 77, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42

Glenn 50, New Prairie 46

Hobart 58, River Forest 44

Indpls Herron 82, Indpls International 75

Jimtown 62, S. Bend Clay 59

Michigan City Marquette 78, S. Bend Career Academy 44

New Washington 35, Borden 25

S. Bend St. Joseph's 85, Penn 64

Southern Wells 72, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 40

Southwestern (Hanover) 101, Madison Shawe 34

Triton Central 51, Morristown 31

University 60, Covenant Christian 57

Westville 91, Portage Christian 81

Greene County Invite

Consolation
Pike Central 53, White River Valley 50
Shakamak 44, Clay City 30

Henry County Tournament

First Round
Blue River 53, Tri 47, OT
Shenandoah 76, Knightstown 24

Randolph County Tournament

Semifinal
Union City 90, Union (Modoc) 22
Winchester 69, Randolph Southern 46

Rivertown Tournament

First Round
Rising Sun 66, Switzerland Co. 57
S. Dearborn 51, Lawrenceburg 44

Wayne County Tournament

First Round
Northeastern 45, Hagerstown 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Argos 46, N. Miami 22

Bloomfield 46, Dubois 34

Boone Grove 53, River Forest 34

Carroll (Flora) 73, Delphi 35

Castle 71, Ev. Reitz 18

Caston 52, Culver 22

Clinton Prairie 38, Seeger 30

Columbus East 67, Seymour 50

Corydon 42, Eastern (Pekin) 27

Covenant Christian 47, Indpls Brebeuf 28

Elkhart 66, Mishawaka 27

Ev. Memorial 56, S. Knox 27

Forest Park 47, Jasper 33

Fountain Central 39, Indiana Deaf 23

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 43, Woodlan 41

Ft. Wayne North 60, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 27

Gary West 42, E. Chicago Central 29

Goshen 41, Wawasee 14

Greenwood Christian 76, Hauser 32

Hamilton Hts. 59, Cass 20

Hammond Science and Tech 54, S. Bend Clay 37

Heritage Hills 46, S. Spencer 20

Indpls Cathedral 56, Lawrence Central 49

Indpls Lutheran 59, Central Christian 24

Indpls Ritter 43, Beech Grove 34

Kouts 54, Wheeler 19

LaPorte 56, Concord 38

Lafayette Catholic 73, Twin Lakes 47

Lakewood Park 69, Clinton Christian 30

Lanesville 60, Springs Valley 28

Lawrence North 58, Indpls Pike 42

Linton 51, Vincennes Rivet 26

Loogootee 35, Wood Memorial 31

Madison 59, New Albany 39

Monrovia 43, Indpls Scecina 35

Morgan Twp. 58, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 37

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 66, Mississinewa 33

N. Central (Farmersburg) 54, Clay City 37

N. Decatur 43, S. Decatur 38

N. Judson 59, Kankakee Valley 28

N. Knox 57, W. Vigo 51

N. Newton 55, Tri-County 47

N. Vermillion 49, Riverton Parke 36

New Washington 35, Borden 25

Northfield 67, Tippecanoe Valley 48

Paoli 45, N. Daviess 25

Parke Heritage 58, N. Putnam 50

Pioneer 69, Frontier 27

S. Bend St. Joseph's 62, S. Bend Riley 33

S. Bend Washington 72, Pike Central 27

S. Central (Union Mills) 79, Hebron 37

Scottsburg 73, Clarksville 13

Southmont 55, N. Montgomery 29

Taylor 57, Rossville 40

Trinity Lutheran 56, W. Washington 31

Triton 41, Manchester 35

W. Lafayette 61, Western 55

Wapahani 60, New Castle 49

Westview 59, S. Bend Career Academy 18

Hendricks County Tournament

Semifinal
Brownsburg 57, Cascade 39
Tri-West 48, Avon 37

Madison County Tournament

Consolation
Alexandria 70, Elwood 28
Liberty Christian 63, Anderson Prep Academy 18

Semifinal
Anderson 52, Lapel 37
Pendleton Hts. 51, Frankton 38

Shelby County Tournament

First Round
Triton Central 51, Morristown 31
Waldron 36, Southwestern (Shelby) 33

Wayne County Tournament

First Round
Northeastern 45, Hagerstown 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Related Articles