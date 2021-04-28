Three sisters, one team | IUPUI softball 'a lot of fun' for Speth siblings

It's the first time the Speths have played together on the same team.

INDIANAPOLIS — When you play sports, your team often becomes family.

But when it comes to the IUPUI softball team, the term "family" is quite literal for a trio of players.



If you take a look at the IUPUI softball roster, you’ll see the same last name pop up again and again and again. It’s not a typo.

The Speth sisters are playing together on the same team for the first time in their lives.

Last month, Jennah Speth became the first IUPUI softball player in two decades to throw a perfect game.

Click on the media player to see Taylor Tannebaum’s story about three sisters making memories together.