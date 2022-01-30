Thompson's layup carries Butler over Georgetown 56-53

Aaron Thompson's driving layup with 1:06 left gave Butler the lead for good.

INDIANAPOLIS — Aaron Thompson made a layup with 1:06 left to give Butler the lead for good in Saturday's 56-53 win over Georgetown in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Simas Lukosius had 13 points off the bench to lead the Bulldogs. Bryce Nze posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Thompson added 12.

Aminu Mohammed led the Hoyas with 16 points and six rebounds. His layup with 1:24 to play gave Georgetown a brief 53-52 lead before Thompson drove to the basket to put the Bulldogs back on top.

Butler's Chuck Harris extended the lead to 56-53 with two free throws. Donald Carey missed a three-point attempt from the corner as time expired.