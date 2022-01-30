Thompson's layup carries Butler over Georgetown 56-53

INDIANAPOLIS — Aaron Thompson made a layup with 1:06 left to give Butler the lead for good in Saturday's 56-53 win over Georgetown in Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Simas Lukosius had 13 points off the bench to lead the Bulldogs. Bryce Nze posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Thompson added 12.
Aminu Mohammed led the Hoyas with 16 points and six rebounds. His layup with 1:24 to play gave Georgetown a brief 53-52 lead before Thompson drove to the basket to put the Bulldogs back on top.
Butler's Chuck Harris extended the lead to 56-53 with two free throws. Donald Carey missed a three-point attempt from the corner as time expired.
Butler stands 11-10 on the season and 4-6 in the Big East Conference. Georgetown fell to 6-12 and is winless in seven Big East games, including a 72-58 loss to Butler on Jan. 13.